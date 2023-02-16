Susan Wojcicki (Photo: LinkedIn)

SUSAN WOJCICKI is leaving YOUTUBE as CEO, with Chief Product Officer NEAL MOHAN succeeding her as the new SVP and head. WOJCICKI was previously GOOGLE SVP/Advertising & Commerce after joining the company in 1999 as its 16th employee.

The longtime GOOGLE exec sent a letter to YOUTUBE employees YESTERDAY (2/16). In her letter, WOJCICKI notes, "Over the years, I’ve worn many hats and done so many things."

Among her accomplishments are “managing marketing, co-creating GOOGLE IMAGE SEARCH, leading GOOGLE’s first video and book search, as well as early parts of ADSENSE’s creation." She was a principal on the YOUTUBE and DOUBLECLICK acquisitions, served as SVP/Advertising and for the last nine years, was CEO of YOUTUBE.

Added WOJCICKI, “In the short term, I plan to support NEAL and help with the transition, which will include continuing to work with some YOUTUBE teams, coaching team members, and meeting with creators."

WOJCICKI will move into an advisory role across GOOGLE and ALPHABET, which, according to her note, will allow her “to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance.

“It’s an incredibly important time for GOOGLE. It reminds me of the early days — incredible product and technology innovation, huge opportunities, and a healthy disregard for the impossible.”

Her note began, "Twenty-five years ago I made the decision to join a couple of STANFORD graduate students who were building a new search engine. Their names were LARRY and SERGEY. I saw the potential of what they were building, which was incredibly exciting, and although the company had only a few users and no revenue, I decided to join the team. It would be one of the best decisions of my life.

"Today, I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YOUTUBE and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about."

