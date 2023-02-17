Sold Out Show

Internet/App station MIAMI ONE has sold out its "Freestyle Island" concert this SATURDAY (2/18). The concert, put together by Promotion Director CHARLIE RODRIGUEZ and PD FUNK E FRANK WALSH, features LIME, GEORGE LAMOND, CORO, NOEL, FRANCE JOLI, NU FLAVOR, NYASIA, PROMISE CIRCLE, REINALDO and more.

You can get the MIAMI ONE app for iPHONE or ANDROID. MIAMI ONE is available on AUDACY and at miamioneradio.com.

