Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS goes to the FRIDAY "Junk Drawer" to look at the two letters on everyone's lips, "AI."

JACOBS points to four items in the piece: the meteoric rise of CHATGPT; AI copywriting tool JASPER; LOUDWIRE's Classic Rock Artist Globalization; and CNBC's recent interview of MICROSOFT co-founder BILL GATES.

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.

