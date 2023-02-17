Parton and Newton-John

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN’s final recording and music video, a duet of “Jolene” with longtime friend DOLLY PARTON, was released TODAY (2/17). The two entertainment icons came together for the first time to reimagine PARTON's timeless hit before NEWTON-JOHN passed away in 2022 from her long battle with breast cancer.

PARTON and NEWTON-JOHN became friends after the latter won 1974’s COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Female Vocalist of the Year award. To this day, she is the only non-American born artist to win the award. As a nod to their friendship, NEWTON-JOHN previously recorded a version of “Jolene” for her 1976 seventh studio album, COME ON OVER.

PARTON said, "My first memory of OLIVIA was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit. I have loved her ever since. We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness and determination.”

The icon continued, "My last memory of OLIVIA was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene,’ which she recorded for an album not so very long ago. I cannot wait to hear that album, and OLIVIA, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill."

“I have always wanted to record with DOLLY,” said the late NEWTON-JOHN during an interview in 2021. “She was always there for me, and what she did for me early on in my career in NASHVILLE is something I will never forget.”

“Jolene” introduces JUST THE TWO OF US, a 17-track duets album releasing MAY 5th, featuring NEWTON-JOHN with artists including MARIAH CAREY, MICHAEL McDONALD, JOHN TRAVOLTA, BARRY GIBB, VANESSA AMOROSSI, JON SECADA, her daughter CHLOE LATTANZI, and more, along with some never-before-released on CD and vinyl recordings.

NEWTON-JOHN will be remembered in a global memorial service in MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA on FEBRUARY 26th, which will be livestreamed globally.

« see more Net News