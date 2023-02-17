Country radio consultant MIKE O'MALLEY's first novel, "Last But Not Fleeced," is set for release on FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd, via AMAZON. Set in ATLANTIC CITY, the story follows the adventures of STAN, a full-time psychic and part-time amateur sleuth in a funny paranormal mystery.

The book is a first in a series from OMALLEY, a partner in the consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER and a 2018 inductee into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME.

The irreverent novel has STAN leading readers through ATLANTIC CITY dive bars and swanky nightclubs, pizza joints, and fancy restaurants, down the boardwalk and back alleys, all in search of an ex-con who's in town seeking revenge on STAN’s acquaintance, PINKY, and plotting a scam.

"I’ve always loved over-the-top humor, and there’s plenty of it in 'Last But Not Fleeced,'" O’MALLEY said. "It’s a fun romp at the JERSEY SHORE in a time before cellphones, personal computers, and the internet. And, like, [STAN's girlfriend] MO said, the story has ‘more twists than a CHUBBY CHECKER concert.’"

The print and e-book will release on the 166th anniversary of ATLANTIC CITY's incorporation. There is a discount for purchases made from MARCH 3-5.

O'MALLEY is available for interviews. Reach him here.

