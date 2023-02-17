-
KWAM-A/Memphis GM Kevin 'Crash' Davis' Position Eleminated
by Charese Frugé
February 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS has eliminated KEVIN "CRASH" DAVIS' position as GM. He is currently on the hunt for his next opportunity. DAVIS' previous positions include OM, PD, and on-air in various music formats including Country, Classic Hits, AC, Classic Rock, Christian AC and more.
Prior to KWAM, He was Afternoon Host & Production Director at RADIO TRAINING NETWORK's Christian AC WAFJ/AUGUSTA, GA. Before that, he was OM/PD/Morning Host on Country WEBL/emphis and Classic Hits GUESS FM. His career highlights also include PD for WNDD Classic Rock (WIND FM)/OCALA-GAINESVILLE, FL.
DAVIS can be reached at (352) 804-0926 or Email: Kevindavisradio@gmail.com.