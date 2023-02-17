Davis

STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS has eliminated KEVIN "CRASH" DAVIS' position as GM. He is currently on the hunt for his next opportunity. DAVIS' previous positions include OM, PD, and on-air in various music formats including Country, Classic Hits, AC, Classic Rock, Christian AC and more.

Prior to KWAM, He was Afternoon Host & Production Director at RADIO TRAINING NETWORK's Christian AC WAFJ/AUGUSTA, GA. Before that, he was OM/PD/Morning Host on Country WEBL/emphis and Classic Hits GUESS FM. His career highlights also include PD for WNDD Classic Rock (WIND FM)/OCALA-GAINESVILLE, FL.

DAVIS can be reached at (352) 804-0926 or Email: Kevindavisradio@gmail.com.

