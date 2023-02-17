Nettles (Photo: Iev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Singer/actress JENNIFER NETTLES is set to host the new FOX dating show, FARMER WANTS A WIFE, premiering WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8th at 9p (ET)/(PT). The show will follow four hard-working farmers, all in search of love. NETTLES, known both as a solo artist and the lead singer of Country duo SUGARLAND, has previous television reality show credits that include being a judge on TBS' GO-BIG SHOW.

The new show's synopsis describes "each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meeting and mutually selecting one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, from tending to the land, feeding cattle and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one."

