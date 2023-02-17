John Carter Cash and Nashville SC player Hany Mukhtar (Photo: Courtesy of Nashville SC)

NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB is paying tribute to the late JOHNNY CASH with brand new team uniforms that honor the "Man In Black." Created in collaboration with the CASH estate, SANDBOX SUCCESSION and WASSERMAN MUSIC, the all black (naturally) kits will debut on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25th when the MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (MLS) team hosts NEW YORK CITY FC, and will be featured throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The jersey includes CASH's signature on back of the neck, and an iconic photo of CASH taken at FOLSOM PRISON at the bottom. The left sleeve includes the logo of MLS partner APPLE. As part of that partnership, and to celebrate the new kit, APPLE MUSIC released two songs TODAY (2/17), Country artist BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's version of CASH's "God's Gonna Cut You Down," and Mexican artist Carín León's version of CASH's "Man In Black." Both are now featured on the official NASHVILLE SC APPLE MUSIC playlist.

“From the first day we started NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB, we talked a lot about being ‘uniquely NASHVILLE,’” said NASHVILLE SC CEO IAN AYRE. “This city is steeped in music history and icons of that industry. None more so than the Man in Black himself, JOHNNY CASH. From our opening match on FEBRUARY 29th, 2020 when our supporters, The Backline, unveiled a Tifo with that famous JOHNNY CASH image, there has clearly been a strong connection between both the CASH Family and the NSC family. I don’t think there can be a greater tribute to JOHNNY’s place in music history or NASHVILLE than to have a team full of Men in Black take the field on behalf of NASHVILLE SC.”

“NASHVILLE meant so much to my father, both as an historical music community and a welcoming home,” said CASH's son, JOHN CARTER CASH. “Connecting the CASH legacy to NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB and MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, and the joy it’s bringing to NASHVILLE residents, would have made him proud. I’m delighted to see the Man in Black celebrated alongside the Boys in Gold.”

The Man In Black kit is also available for fans to purchase.

