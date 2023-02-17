Kincade

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA morning host JOHN KINCADE is inviting listeners to join him and co-hosts BOB COONEY and PAT EGAN in the station's new performance studio all next week.

"Open House Week" will include guests like SIXERS announcers KATE SCOTT and TOM MCGINNIS, FLYERS broadcasters TIM SAUNDERS and STEVE COATES, ESPN's ADAM SCHEFTER, THE ATHLETIC's ZACH BERMAN, UNION coach JIM CURTIN, and former PHILLIES TOMMY GREENE and MICKEY MORANDINI.

“More than any show in PHILLY sports radio, we have always been interested in getting out and interacting with our listeners,” said KINCADE. “This is a great way for us to welcome our listeners behind the scenes at our brand-new performance studio to get even better connected with the show.”

