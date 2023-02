Adding Rickey Smiley

CROMWELL GROUP Urban Oldies WPRT-HD2 and translator W271AB (102.1 THE VILLE/NASHVILLE will be adding the RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW, starting TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21st.

“The Ville” posted on their FACEBOOK & TWITTER Page, “102.1 The Ville, Nashville’s Classic Soul and Today’s R&B, the home of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, coming soon.”

