ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP (EMG) and Country artist JIMMIE ALLEN have co-signed TRIPP HOWELL, a founding member of the Country band LANCO, to a joint publishing deal. The DALTON, GA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2012, and formed LANCO shortly after. He has writing credits on numerous LANCO cuts, including the band’s singles “Rival” and “What I See.” HOWELL also co-wrote “Deserve To Be” from ALLEN’s debut album, MERCURY LANE, ALLEN’s single “Big In a Small Town,” which also serves as the theme song of the NETFLIX series TITLETOWN HIGH, and “Settle on Back,” from ALLEN’s 2022 studio album, TULIP DRIVE.

ALLEN said, “I met TRIPP in 2016. We started writing together, and I knew he had a gift for songwriting. The way he approaches songs is a style all his own. Over the last few years, he has become a brother to me. TRIPP is always in grind mode, always finding ways to deliver greatness, and that is the type of person I want to be around. I’m honored to be a part of his journey and have him as a part of mine. TRIPP cares about people, and he cares about the song. Those are two great qualities in a songwriter.”

EMG Pres. MICHAEL MARTIN added, “From day one, we could tell that not only is TRIPP an incredible musician and artist, but also an immensely talented songwriter. Together, TRIPP and JIMMIE are a dream team, and we’re thrilled to have these two incredible co-writers in the EMG family. We can’t wait for the world to hear what they’ve been working on!”

