Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '23 PPM Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
February 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '23 PPM Ratings for AUSTIN, GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT, HARTFORD-NEW BRITAIN-MIDDLETOWN, INDIANAPOLIS, JACKSONVILLE, and MEMPHIS. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 3/1, JANUARY '22 Ratings for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO.