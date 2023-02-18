Mark & NeanderPaul

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX's MARK & NEANDERPAUL Morning Show is coming to a close on FRIDAY, MARCH 31st, as co-host MARK DEVINE is retiring from radio. After an 8-year run in mornings, DEVINE's co-host PAUL "NEANDERPAUL" MARSHALL will also leave mornings for middays on the station effective MONDAY, APRIL 3rd.

DEVINE told ALL ACCESS, "Our last show will be MARCH 31st and I’ll do a full-blown ‘goodbye’ on the air. It’s been an unusual career…20 years in radio, 10 years in real estate, then 8 more years in radio. To stay in one place for over 30 years, you need to learn from good people. From my early days back east, and then to the PHOENIX runs of ‘TIM & MARK’ and then ‘MARK & NEANDERPAUL,’ I’ve worked with some terrific programmers: DAVE MOORE, TIM MARANVILLE, GENE ROMANO, and BUZZ KNIGHT. I also wish I had run into talent coach STEVE REYNOLDS earlier in my career.”

MARSHALL posted this about the move on his FACEBOOK page: "Knowing how foolish and unsuccessful it usually is to attempt to recreate chemistry, our parent company has decided to make the smartest decision they can; They will engage in a nationwide search for an established Morning Show, plug them in to the time slot, and I will continue with KSLX in Middays. After two successful runs in Mornings, in one of America’s largest markets, MARK has certainly earned his retirement. I thank him for the partnership, and wish him all the best moving forward."

