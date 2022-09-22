The Pardis (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI and his wife, SUMMER, who welcomed their first child, daughter PRESLEY FAWN PARDI, on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18th.

The singer revealed the news in a social media post that same day, writing, "Our baby girl is here and ready to Pardi. Haha, DAD joke!"

The couple wed in late 2020, and revealed their pregnancy news last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/22/22).

