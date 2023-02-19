-
Happens 2023 Releases Schedule Of Events/Music Showcases
by Ken Anthony
February 20, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
#HAPPENS 2023 is happening this WEDNESDAY to FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22-24, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, NV. hosted by BEATRIX DANKO and CO5 MUSIC'S TODD SIEVERS AND KEN PITTMAN. #HAPPENS is an organically driven, Rock/Alternative radio, label and music community curated new music experience.
Here is the schedule of events and music showcases:
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22-
6p- Registration at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS (601 E Fremont St, LAS VEGAS)
7p-8p-Pre-Party with CAIRO KNIFE FIGHT at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS
8p- Kick-Off Party at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS, hosted by SKRATCH N SNIFF featuring performances by:
LITTLE IMAGE
DES ROCS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23-
10a- Brunch at NOTORIETY
11a-11:20a- NITA STRAUSS Artist Session with song playback
11:45a-12:05p- CULTURE WARS Artist Session with song playback
12:10p-12:40p CHAD TEPPER Artist Session with video
12:45p-2p- “ONE BRAND, TWO AUDIENCES - KEEP THE YOUTH’S ATTENTION THROUGH ONLINE PROGRAMMING AND WHERE THE REVENUES ARE COMING FROM” - Talk about content posts, podcasts, play listing, station app, streaming platforms
4p-7p
Dinner Break
7p Doors 8p Show
Rock Showcases at FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB with performances by:
BLACK HEART SAINTS
SALIVA
PISTOLS AT DAWN
DAUGHTRY
7p Doors 8p Show
Alternative Showcases at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS with performances by:
LETDOWN.
THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID
STARCRAWLER
WEATHERS
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24-
10a- Brunch at NOTORIETY
11:15a-11:45a-CROBOT Acoustic Performance
12p-12:30p-STONE HORSES Acoustic Performance
12:45p-2p-“WINNING LOCALLY” - HOW STATIONS BECOME A PART OF THE COMMUNITY CREATING LOYALTY AND WINNING
5p-9p
Showcases at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS featuring:
FELLY
THE MOSS
JARED JAMES NICHOLS
