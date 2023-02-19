February 22-24 In Las Vegas

#HAPPENS 2023 is happening this WEDNESDAY to FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22-24, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, NV. hosted by BEATRIX DANKO and CO5 MUSIC'S TODD SIEVERS AND KEN PITTMAN. #HAPPENS is an organically driven, Rock/Alternative radio, label and music community curated new music experience.

Here is the schedule of events and music showcases:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22-

6p- Registration at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS (601 E Fremont St, LAS VEGAS)

7p-8p-Pre-Party with CAIRO KNIFE FIGHT at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS

8p- Kick-Off Party at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS on Fremont Street, downtown LAS VEGAS, hosted by SKRATCH N SNIFF featuring performances by:

LITTLE IMAGE

DES ROCS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23-

10a- Brunch at NOTORIETY

11a-11:20a- NITA STRAUSS Artist Session with song playback

11:45a-12:05p- CULTURE WARS Artist Session with song playback

12:10p-12:40p CHAD TEPPER Artist Session with video

12:45p-2p- “ONE BRAND, TWO AUDIENCES - KEEP THE YOUTH’S ATTENTION THROUGH ONLINE PROGRAMMING AND WHERE THE REVENUES ARE COMING FROM” - Talk about content posts, podcasts, play listing, station app, streaming platforms

4p-7p

Dinner Break

7p Doors 8p Show

Rock Showcases at FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB with performances by:

BLACK HEART SAINTS

SALIVA

PISTOLS AT DAWN

DAUGHTRY

7p Doors 8p Show

Alternative Showcases at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS with performances by:

LETDOWN.

THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID

STARCRAWLER

WEATHERS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24-

10a- Brunch at NOTORIETY

11:15a-11:45a-CROBOT Acoustic Performance

12p-12:30p-STONE HORSES Acoustic Performance

12:45p-2p-“WINNING LOCALLY” - HOW STATIONS BECOME A PART OF THE COMMUNITY CREATING LOYALTY AND WINNING

5p-9p

Showcases at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS featuring:

FELLY

THE MOSS

JARED JAMES NICHOLS

For more info on registration for the event click here.

« see more Net News