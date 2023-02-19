Boulding

It's become tradition for ALL ACCESS Editor-Urban/R&B Promotion-Columnist SAM WEAVER to feature our late colleague “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING during BLACK HISTORY MONTH. His "URBANIZING" editorial columns were timeless.

WEAVER told ALL ACCESS, "It's uncanny how much of what JERRY wrote mirrors TODAY. He understood the psychological importance of origin and ancestry. The written and recorded accounts of African American contributions to America have helped to create a better awareness.

"The positive effects can be seen in business, the arts, education, broadcasting, beauty, technology, leadership, science, medicine, journalism, entertainment, and politics. Boulding never hesitated to point out new hurdles being conquered despite some social circles trying push back the clock on progress for African Americans. When it came to documenting the ongoing story of Black History, BOULDING never let up."

You can read his 2006 URBANIZING column "A CENTURY OF SOUL," here.

