RICHARD BELZER, whose career took him from standup comedy through radio hosting to acting, died SUNDAY (2/19) at his home in FRANCE at 78.

"THE BELZ" was one of the most ubiquitous standup comics of the '70s, appearing in clubs and on television and in the movie "THE GROOVE TUBE." He was a cast member on the syndicated "NATIONAL LAMPOON RADIO HOUR" in 1973-75, was a frequent guest on HOWARD STERN's show, and briefly hosted on WNBC-A/NEW YORK with SCOTTY BRINK in the late 70s, on WJFK/WASHINGTON in 1987, and as a fill-in on AIR AMERICA RADIO in 2008. BELZER's acting career took a major turn in 1993, when he joined the cast of "HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET" as Det. John Munch, a character he continued to portray on "LAW AND ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT" through 2013. He also appeared in several movies, including "FAME," "NIGHT SHIFT," "MAN ON THE MOON." and "SCARFACE."

