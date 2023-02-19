Eddie Vedder (Photo: Matteo Chinellato/Shutterstock.com)

PEARL JAM will finally release a special Live LP which was originally scheduled to be released in 1998, but was scrapped one day before its original release date. GIVE AWAY will be released on Record Store Day, APRIL 22nd on gatefold black double vinyl and CD, and will include 17 singles performed at MELBOURNE PARK in AUSTRALIA during the band's YEILD TOUR.

According to SPIN, that performance was broadcast live on radio and the internet by JJJ and was widely bootlegged, but was later planned to be included as a free promotion to fans who purchased a PEARL JAM documentary upon its early AUGUST 1998 release. At the last minute, PEARL JAM’s label EPIC RECORDS halted the release for unspecified reasons, prompting the destruction of nearly all of the 50,000 CD copies that had been pressed. Click here to read more.

