Produce This!

Nothing stays static in our world and that’s why ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is here to keep you on top of a fast-shifting environment, APRIL 26, 27, 28 with 18 sessions, 6 sessions a day from 9a to 3p (PT). Get registered for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 now for just $200 -- and only $100 if you are out of work.

Technology like AI, new remote equipment and staffing strategies will affect how you do business and make your career grow. You won’t want to miss your ringside seat on what’s ahead for you from the comfort of your office or home, across any two devices of your choice, during the broadcast schedule or at any time or anywhere on-demand to watch these sessions as often as you want.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

Producing/Imaging For 2023

On WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26th 1:00p – 1:45p (PT), our moderator for this fast-paced session, Producing/Imaging For 2023, is KELLY DOHERTY, President/Founder, THE IMAGING HOUSE, and it is presented by BENZTOWN.

KELLY and her panelists will talk about production. Not just in radio, but in TV commercials, music, video games, etc. We’ve got the specialists for all of this in our producer/imaging session:

FRANK VERDEROSA, Senior Mixer/Sound Designer, DIGITAL ARTS, NYC is a highly respected audio engineer and producer in all aspects of sound. BRYAN APPLE, Dir.,/Creative Imaging, SIRIUSXM is a familiar face on the radio imaging and gaming circuit. And ASHLEE PILGER, Producer/VO, SIRIUSXM knows radio production like the back of her hand. We’ll also talk about AI and multiple genres of audio production. You will learn a lot from these pros!

And just ahead of this session, BENZTOWN will announce the winners of the BENZTOWN 50 and the recipient of the CHRIS CORLEY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD will also be announced.

Click here to register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

All of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 sessions are accessible from home, your office or anywhere you like on any two devices, on the original broadcast dates and then on-demand as often as you want. No expensive planes, hotels, rental cars, and you can watch at your convenience.

We now have 80 A+ speakers/content creators ready to share on APRIL 26, 27, 28 across 18 sessions. More names will be announced next week, as we are hard at work on the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 agenda.

Our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting sessions filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Affordably Priced, Convenient To Attend From Office/Home

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023's current and growing lineup of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- 18 sessions, six daily, from 9a-3p (PT) for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work. Attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 without the high costs of travel, hotels, and a lack of T&E budgets during the initial broadcast or later on-demand to watch as many times as you like.

Three days of learning, 18 sessions total from 9a to 3p (PT), APRIL 26, 27, 28. All sessions will be available on-demand to watch over and over as many times as you like across any two devices of your choice.

Register now for ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

« see more Net News