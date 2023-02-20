The Browns (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN and his wife, KATELYN BROWN, hold tight at the top of the MEDIABASE Country chart for a second consecutive week with their duet, "Thank God," with all 156 reporting stations on board.

There is little movement in the chart's top tier this week. MORGAN WALLEN holds at #2 with "Thought You Should Know," and LUKE COMBS' "Going, Going Gone" remains at #3. LAINEY WILSON's "Heart Like A Truck" rises 5-4 and JASON ALDEAN's "That's What Tequila Does" moves 6-5. No new records find their way into the Top 10 this week.

ALDEAN, incidentally, leads a pack of current, tequila-themed songs at Country radio right now. TIGIRLILY GOLD's "Shoot Tequila" and JOSIAH SISKA's "3 Tequila Floor" both have MARCH 6th impact dates.

« see more Net News