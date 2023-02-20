Shores

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of longtime CUMULUS Country WKKO (K-100)/TOLEDO morning host GARY SHORES, who died last evening (2/19) at a local hospice, according to THE TOLEDO BLADE and other local media reports.

Following more than four decades at the station, SHORES stepped down from his show to go on disability in mid-2019 after having been diagnosed with kidney cancer and Pulmonary Fibrosis (NET NEWS 5/19/19). During his career, he had also served as WKKO's PD, and worked on-air for crosstown WTOD. He is best known for his one-air partnership with HARVEY STEELE to form K100's long-running SHORES AND STEELE morning show for nearly 24 years.

K100 paid tribute to SHORES on its FACEBOOK page last night, writing, "GARY SHORES grew up in DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, with a dream. He wanted to be on the radio. When we dream, we do all we can to make it come true. GARY did it! In MICHIGAN, in FLORIDA and most famously in TOLDEO, OHIO! In SEPTEMBER 1981, GARY continued his dream journey with an idea that changed the landscape of TOLEDO radio ... He put 99.9/WKKO on the air an decided to call it K-100.

"Since then, it has been nothing short of amazing," the post continued. "Countless stints as being the #1 radio station TOLEDO, great local talent to open the microphones and a large commitment to the community. The man who kept K-100 consistently on top for nearly four decades was GARY SHORES.

"It's hard to make magic. It's harder to sustain it. GARY took his dream and lived it year after year and he [gave] all the credit to the listeners. GARY said that he and HARVEY STEELE were just a couple of buddies that hung out and told stories every day, and they were lucky enough to do it on the radio from 1994-2017. Can't forget to mention they won a CMA Award in 1995. SHORES AND STEELE remain as one of the most successful and loved radio teams to ever broadcast in TOLEDO ... He helped countless people with enthusiastic and tireless work with local charities, and assisted with many fundraisers."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

