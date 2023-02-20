Barnard

TODAY (2/20) marks the debut of longtime MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL host TOM BARNARD’s new streaming and podcast venture with HUBBARD RADIO (NET NEWS 1/11). “THE TOM BARNARD MORNING SHOW” will stream live 7-10a (CT) weekdays and will be available as a podcast; video will be added in the near future. The separate “THE FAMILY WITH TOM BARNARD” will also continue.

The former host at CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS will be joined by co-host BRITTANY ARNESON and producer RUDY PAVICH, with Sports KSTP-A (SKOR NORTH) hosts JUDD ZULGAD and PHIL MACKEY providing sports updates, ABC affiliate KSTP-TV’s CHRIS EGERT joining for daily news conversations, KRISTYN BURTT calling in from HOLLYWOOD for live entertainment updates, and BOB SANSEVERE and MIKE GELFAND, who appeared on BARNARD’s KQRS shows, visiting throughout the week.

“We are so excited to launch the next chapter of TOM BARNARD’s esteemed career,” said HUBBARD RADIO MINNESOTA VP/Region Mgr. DAN SEEMAN. “TOM is a TWIN CITIES radio legend. With this partnership, TOM legions of listeners and fans will be able to listen to this iconic personality on multiple digital channels, both live and on-demand.”

“The reports of my retirement were greatly exaggerated,” said BARNARD. “The opportunity with HUBBARD comes at the perfect time in my career, and I look forward to reaching new and old listeners through streaming and podcasting. My goal is to bring fun and laughter back to the Tom Barnard morning show.”

« see more Net News