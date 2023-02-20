Schulte (Photo: Facebook)

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS radio play-by-play voice GREG SCHULTE will retire after the 2023 season, his 26th with the club.

SCHULTE, 72, will call most home games and select road games this season. He was sidelined from a number of games last season due to a recurrence of cancer, which he first battled in 1992.

The DBACKS air on BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (98.7 FM ARIZONA'S SPORTS STATION)/PHOENIX.

« see more Net News