FUSION RADIO Rhythmic AC WTOD-HD2-W277BI (PARTY 103.3)/TOLEDO has upped morning show Executive Producer JOSH KELLY to PD. Morning co-host ANDREW ZEPEDA commented, "This station doesn't stay on the air without JOSH.... JOSH is a talent both on and off the air and we are so fortunate to have him on our team!"

Also at PARTY 103.3, RADIO EXPRESS' syndicated DAILY DEES has been added for middays. The show, hosted by Radio Hall Of Famer RICK DEES, will air weekdays from 11a-3p (ET), beginning MARCH 6th.

