BILLY GILMAN, the 2016 runner up on NBC's "THE VOICE," has signed a recording contract with PINECASTLE RECORDS and recently completed recording his first Bluegrass album. The first single, "Roller Coaster," will be released to radio on MARCH 15th.

GILMAN signed as a preteen to EPIC RECORDS in NASHVILLE and had a top 20 Country hit with his GRAMMY-nominated debut single, "One Voice." He charted five EPIC singles in 2000 and 2001 and once more in 2016 with REPUBLIC single "Anyway.'"

PINECASTLE Pres. ETHAN BURKHARDT said, "We are so excited to have an incredible artist like BILLY on our label. BILLY has not released an album in almost 10 years, and coming off THE VOICE, he has had options to release an album in almost any genre that he wants. But it is a great win for Bluegrass that this is where his heart genuinely is and where he wants to release an album.”

GILMAN said, “I am more excited about this than anything I have ever done in music. I grew up around Bluegrass music since my grandparents would play it all the time, and it just feels so natural to me.” He added, “This record isn’t just a one-time thing. This is where my heart is right now. I plan to get to know everyone I can in the industry, to put the work in, and make many more Bluegrass albums in the years to come.”

