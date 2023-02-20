Dialing You Into Today's Social Media Trends

Asking hard questions and exploring new avenues of information – the goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 is to educate and enlighten our attendees with the ultimate virtual learning experience, APRIL 26, 27, 28. Register to attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 for just $200 for full access to all 18 sessions. Only $100 if you are out of work.

Social Media: The Power Of Intangibles

On FRIDAY, APRIL 28th from 11a to 11:45a (PT), join ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 for a deep dive into Social Media: The Power Of Intangibles, moderated by LORI LEWIS, President, LORI LEWIS MEDIA.

While there are some metrics to show how social media can drive goals, you can’t always quantify the ROI. And that leads a lot of decision-makers to dismiss social media. And that’s just too bad.Because this space offers something so critical to brand building, the power of intangibles.

Learn about:

The ability social media offers to define who we are, and why we matter every day in a space they are spending hours a day on

The authority and influence we could really have (beyond just because we’re a local radio station).

The awareness factor: how social media offers discoverability and converts fans off the Internet and onto the assets we own.

The action needed now to help radio forge cooler relationships, more top-of-mind with the audience.

Join LORI, along with her panel of pros, including:

JAMIEN "MELZ ON THE MIC" GREEN, Brand Mgr., KISX/TYLER, TX

MASON, Professional Attention Seeker;

MATT MOSCONA, PD, WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE,

MELTDOWN, Afternoons. WRIF/DETROIT ...

... for a fun and informative conversation on how the strength of the community you build is worth more than any “reach” analytic or “going viral” goals.

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

