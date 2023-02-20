-
Tracy Johnson Media Group Offers Free Workshop On Live Events Today
by Charese Frugé
February 21, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TRACY JOHNSON, MIKE SHEPARD and ANDY MEADOWS are offering a free workshop today (2/21) on live broadcasts, remotes and events at 12p (ET) to make sure stations are getting real value from these opportunities to promote.
The workshop is designed to help entertain the audience and engage guests to build fans AND tune-in occasions while creating more revenue opportunities for the sales team. Those tuning in can submit questions in advance. For more informtion, click here.