In an internal promotion, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS’ Country WDEZ (GREAT COUNTRY 101.9)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI Brand Manager/PM driver BILL FOX will segue to sister station Country WXCL (104.9 WOLF)/PEORIA, IL in the same capacity, effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27th.

FOX joined WDEZ in JUNE of 2021 (NET NEWS 6/8/2021) from mornings at PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ. Prior to that, he did mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH.

At WXCL, FOX replaces "DR. CHRIS" MICHAELS, who left the station last NOVEMBER.

Congratulate FOX here.

