Bill Fox Set To Join Country WXCL (104.9 The Wolf)/Peoria, IL As Brand Manager/PM Drive
by Jeff Lynn
February 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM (PT)
In an internal promotion, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS’ Country WDEZ (GREAT COUNTRY 101.9)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI Brand Manager/PM driver BILL FOX will segue to sister station Country WXCL (104.9 WOLF)/PEORIA, IL in the same capacity, effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27th.
FOX joined WDEZ in JUNE of 2021 (NET NEWS 6/8/2021) from mornings at PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ. Prior to that, he did mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH.
At WXCL, FOX replaces "DR. CHRIS" MICHAELS, who left the station last NOVEMBER.
