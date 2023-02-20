101X SXSW Showcases

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN is set to return to Sixth Street during SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST 2023. 101X PM Drive CJ MORGAN SHOW will broadcast live on TUESDAY, MARCH 14th and WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at INN CAHOOTS (formerly BUFFALO BILLIARDS) across from the Convention Center welcoming attending artists by for quick chats and stripped-down one or two song performances. Then on FRIDAY, MARCH 17th and SATURDAY, MARCH 18th, 101X will host plugged in showcase sets from 1-6p.

101X PD LYNN BARSTOW said, "We're mixing in some of AUSTIN's finest with visiting artists. At the moment, ARISTA's venbee and CONCORD's NOISY, plus SPORTS TEAM are among the players. Open to the public. Got an artist you want in? Send 'em my way!"

Email BARSTOW at LBarstow@waterloomedia.com.

