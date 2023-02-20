'Cats & Cosby' Show

With the recent departure of LIDIA CURANAJ for a job at NEWSMAX, RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS has a new co-host for the 5-6p (ET) weekday hour, as "CATS AT NIGHT" becomes "CATS & COSBY" with the addition of late-night host RITA COSBY as CURANAJ's replacement. COSBY, whose 10p-midnight show will continue, will also be an occasional guest on CATSIMATIDIS' SUNDAY morning syndicated "THE CATS ROUNDTABLE."

CATSIMATIDIS said, “I’ve known RITA COSBY for many years and have always deeply admired her incredible journalistic skills. She knows how to ask the right questions so that we can find and reveal the truth on every story. She’s a tremendous broadcaster and I’m delighted she is joining me.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working with iconic JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, one of the most accomplished and dynamic business leaders in AMERICA,” said COSBY. “This fast-paced show will look at all sides of the stories that have great impact on New Yorkers, our country, and the world. It’s a journalist’s dream to join JOHN and his great team.”

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “JOHN’s afternoon drive time show, which was CATS AT NIGHT, has been a favorite among WABC listeners. The amazing dynamics between JOHN and RITA, and their passion for finding the truth, CATS & COSBY will deliver an even higher level of engagement and excitement with our listeners, and many more opportunities for our advertisers to reach our vast audience.”

