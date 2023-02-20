Back With The Hub

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON has extended its deal to broadcast NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION MLS soccer, with all 34 regular-season matches plus playoffs to air on THE HUB this season. BRAD FELDMAN and CHARLIE DAVIES are returning to call the action. The extension includes "THE SOCCER SHOW," a SATURDAY morning 6-7a (ET) program hosted by DJ BEAN, and weekly guest appearances by coach BRUCE ARENA on the midday "ZOLAK AND BERTRAND" show.

“The REVOLUTION are excited to partner with 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB in delivering more extensive and engaging soccer coverage to BOSTON fans than ever before, in addition to the quality matchday programming they love,” said REVOLUTION Pres. BRIAN BILELLO. “We are particularly elated to see BRAD FELDMAN return to the booth as our dedicated play-by-play voice, a post he has excelled in for more than 20 seasons, alongside a club legend in CHARLIE DAVIES.”

BEASLEY BOSTON VP/Market Mgr. MARY MENNA said, “We are honored to continue to partner with the REVOLUTION as soccer continues to grow in popularity in NEW ENGLAND and to bring our local call of the matches to the 98.5 SPORTS HUB and REVOLUTION fans.”

