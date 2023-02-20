Chuck Jackson (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

CHUCK JACKSON, a NORTH CAROLINA-born U.S. soul singer, passed away on FEBRUARY 16th at the age of 85. While at SCEPTER RECORDS, where his labelmate was DIONNE WARWICK, he recorded a number of HAL DAVID-BURT BACHARACH songs. His signature song and biggest hit, "Any Day Now," featured music by BACHARACH and lyrics by BOB HILLARD.

JACKSON performed in local gospel groups in WINSTON-SALEM before moving to PITTSBURGH as a teenager. As a member of doowop group, the DEL-VIKINGS, he hit with "Willette," which led to him signing with SCEPTER RECORDS subsidiary WAND RECORDS.

"I Don't Want to Cry," his first single, which he co-wrote with LUTHER DIXON, charted on both the R&B and pop charts.

JACKSON left SCEPTER and signed with MOTOWN, which he called "one of the worst mistakes I ever made in my life."

Long championed by the U.K. label KENT RECORDS, his best-known songs include "I Keep Forgettin'," "Hand It Over," "What's With This Loneliness" and "I've Got The Need."

Several of JACKSON's songs later became hits for other artists, including RONNIE MILSAP, whose 1982 cover version of "Any Day Now" reached #1 on the Country and Adult Contemporary charts, and MICHAEL McDONALD, who covered "I Keep Forgettin'" with much success. "I Keep Forgettin'" also was covered by DAVID BOWIE on his album "Tonight," and a version was produced by PHIL SPECTOR for the CHECKMATES, LTD.

JACKSON was close friends with political strategist LEE ATWATER and appears in the documentary, "Boogie Man: The LEE ATWATER Story."

« see more Net News