Sold

MAGNUM RADIO, INC is selling AC WEZY and W256AE/CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI; MAGNUM COMMUNICATIONS, INC, is selling Oldies-News-Talk WRJN-A/RACINE, WI and Oldies WLXR-A (EAGLE 1490)/LA CROSSE, WI; and DAVID R. MAGNUM is selling W260CV/RACINE, W252BU/KENOSHA, and W239CV/OSHKOSH, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE and SAGE WEIL's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $3.65 million. The buyers have been assembling a network of progressive talk stations across WISCONSIN.

In other filings with the FCC, HPL COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling AC WBTA-A-W291DI-W261CR/BATAVIA, NY to MAJIC TONES COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $425,000 ($5,000 deposit, $95,000 cash, $325,000 in a promissory note).

SHELDON BROADCASTING CO. is selling News-Talk KIWA-A-K264CW and Classic Rock KIWA-F/SHELDON, IA to COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING, LLC for $100,000.

OPENSKYRADIO CORP. is selling Variety KDUP/CEDARVILLE, CA to SURPRISE VALLEY CULTURE AND ARTS for $5,000.

And AUDACY has filed to transfer WTSS/BUFFALO and WLFP/GERMANTOWN-MEMPHIS, TN from AUDACY LICENSE, LLC to AUDACY ATLAS, LLC, another wholly-owned subsidiary. AUDACY officials declined comment to ALL ACCESS regarding the reason for the assignments.

« see more Net News