Podbean On Inclusivity

PODBEAN will host a FEBRUARY keynote on the value of inclusivity with THE DAGOBA GROUP's MARK KAPLAN for its free Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Educational Leadership Event on FEBRUARY 28th at 6p (ET).

KAPLAN will share his insights and experiences on how to achieve the "Inclusion Dividend," the bottom line impact that results from an inclusive culture, in a virtual keynote event, "Creating A Culture Of Ownership: Achieving Your Inclusion Dividend." The event is aimed at providing leaders with a framework to tap into the benefits of a truly inclusive culture.

KAPLAN, co-author of the AMAZON best seller, "The Inclusion Dividend," will explain the challenges leaders face in translating their intent for inclusion into a tangible outcome and will provide straightforward advice on how to achieve a meritocracy that will result in a real return on investment.

Commented PODBEAN CO DAVID XU, “We have many FORTUNE 500 companies that trust us with their secure, internal podcasting needs on our ENTERPRISE platform with many of these leaders and organizations actively using internal podcasting for learning, development, training and diversity, equity and inclusion education. We're thrilled to host MARK KAPLAN for our upcoming event. Through his expertise and insight, he will provide valuable guidance for leaders looking to cultivate a truly inclusive workplace and reap the benefits of a diverse and engaged team.”

Register here.

