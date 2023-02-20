-
APD/Afternoon Host Matt Cooper Re-ups With WQNU (Q103.1)/Louisville; Adds Shifts At Two Sister Stations
by Roy Trakin
February 21, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MATT COOPER has re-signed with SUMMITMEDIA to continue as APD/afternoon host at Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, where he has worked for three years.
He also adds afternoon shifts at SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC stations WPYA (MIX 97.3)/BIRMINGHAM, AL and WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND, VA.
Prior to joining WQNU, COOPER worked at Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI.