MATT COOPER has re-signed with SUMMITMEDIA to continue as APD/afternoon host at Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, where he has worked for three years.

He also adds afternoon shifts at SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC stations WPYA (MIX 97.3)/BIRMINGHAM, AL and WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY)/RICHMOND, VA.

Prior to joining WQNU, COOPER worked at Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI.









