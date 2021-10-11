-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
February 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Miley New #1; Metro Boomin Runner Up; Taylor Top 10; SZA 'Nobody' Top 15; Lizzo, Kid Laroi Top 20
* MILEY CYRUS takes over the top spot with "Flowers," up 3*-1* and is +1771 spins - getting there in just six weeks
* METRO BOOMIN is in the runner-up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, up 1225 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT now has two songs in the top 10 as "Lavender Haze" goes 11*-10* and is up 711 spins
* RAYE is nearing the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, up 1033 spins
* SZA goes top 15 with "Nobody Gets Me," up 16*-15*
* LIZZO vaults into the top 20, up 31*-17* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 3078 spins
* THE KID LAROI jumps into the top 20, up 25*-20* with "Love Again," up 1651 spins
* NIALL HORAN has the top debut at 32* with "Heaven," with 856 spins
* MIGUEL debuts at 35* with "Sure Thing," up 402 spins
* PINKPANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE enters at 38* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 380 spins
Rhythmic: Uzi Vert New #1; SZA 'Bill' Top 3; Coi Leray Top 5; Tyga/Chris Brown Top 10
* LIL UZI VERT soars 5*-1* with "Just Wanna Rock" and is +779 spins
* SZA now has two in the top 5 as "Kill Bill" leaps 7*-3* and is +654 spins
* COI LERAY is top 5, up 6*-5* with "Players," up 417 spins
* TYGA & CHRIS BROWN go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Nasty," up 191 spins
* METRO BOOMIN vaults into the top 15, up 17*-12* with "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)," up 473 spins
* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 20, up 22*-14* with "Spin Bout U," up 1104 spins
* LIZZO scores an impressive debut at 25* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 956 spins
* CARSON LUEDERS debuts at 37* with "Toxic," featuring QUAVO
* PINKPANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE also debuts on the Rhythmic chart at 39* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2"
* GLORILLA debuts at 40* with "Internet Trolls"
Urban: Uzi Vert Lands Dual #1; Chris Brown Runner Up; Coco Jones Top 20
* LIL UZI VERT scores a chart topper at Urban as well as "Just Wanna Rock" leaps 2*-1* and is +697 spins
* CHRIS BROWN is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Under The Influence" and is +477 spins
* Inside the top 10, COI LERAY up 389 spins with "Players," up 10*-9*
* LOLA BROOKE, who is top 15 and up 15*-14* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, is up 369 spins
* COCO JONES goes top 20 is "I C U," up 21*-20* and +265 spins
* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE vault 36*-23* with "Spin Bout U" at +717 spins
* VEDO x CHRIS BROWN debut at 35* with "Do You Mind" at +407 spins
* GLORILLA debuts at 36* with "Internet Trolls"
* SO SUPA enters at 38* with "Nope"
* MONEYBAGG YO X GLORILLA enter at #40 with "On Wat U On"
Hot AC: Meghan New #1; Miley Runner Up; Sanchez Nearing Top 5; Gaga, Metro Boomin Rise
* MEGHAN TRAINOR takes over the top spot with "Made You Look," up 3*-1* and is +551 spins
* MILEY CYRUS is in the runner up with "Flowers," moving 5*-2* and +757 spins
* STEPHEN SANCHEZ is nearing the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Until I Found You," and is +142 spins
* THE WEEKND is +260 spins with "Die For You," up 10*-9* and +280 spins
* LADY GAGA is up top 15, up 15*-13* with "Bloody Mary," up 468 spins
* METRO BOOMIN goes 20*-18* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +561 spins
* THE KID LAROI leaps 27*-21* with "Love Again," up 450 spins
* LIZZO vaults 36*-23* with "Special," featuring SZA and is +596 spins
* PINK has the top debut at 37* with "TRUSTFALL" at +217 spins
* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 40* with "Under The Influence"
Active Rock: Five Finger New #1; Disturbed Top 3; Linkin Park, Shinedown, Theory Top 10
* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Welcome To The Circus," up 152 spins
* DISTURBED go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Bad Man," and are +99 spins
* LINKIN PARK vault into the top 10, up 17*-7* with "Lost" and are +673 spins
* SHINEDOWN goes top 10, up 12*-9* with "Dead Don't Die" and are +202 spins
* THEORY OF A DEADMAN enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Dinosaur"
* DAUGHTRY go top 15, up 19*-15* with "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), featuring LZZY HALE, up 174 spins
* I PREVAIL enter the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Deep End"
* PAPA ROACH go top 20, rising 25*-19* with "Cut The Line," up 120 spins
* THE HU debut at 36* with "This Is Mongol"
* OZZY OSBOURNE enters at 37* with "A Thousand Shades"
* HIGHLY SUSPECT debut at 38* with "Ice Cold"
Alternative: Weezer Holds Top Spot; Fall Out Boy Runner Up; Lovelytheband Top 5; Linkin Park, Chili Peppers Top 10
* WEEZER hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Records"
* FALL OUT BOY are the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Love From The Other Side" at +258 spins
* LOVELYTHEBAND go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Sail Away"
* LINKIN PARK soar 18*-7* with "Lost" at +1074 spins
* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS go top 10, up 11*-10* with "The Drummer"
* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 15 with "Pepper," up 16*-15* and is +101 spins
* THE MOSS go top 20, up 21*-18* with "Insomnia"
* GORILLAZ go 23*-19* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN at +191 spins
* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS move 22*-20* with "Overrated"
* DEPECHE MODE score an impressive debut at 23* with "Ghosts Again," up 364 spins
* BEABADOOBEE debut at 36* with "The Perfect Pair"
* COLONY HOUSE enter at 40* with "Cannonballers"
Triple A: White Reaper New #1; Death Cab Top 3; The National Rise; Dave Matthews Top 10
* WHITE REAPER takes the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "Pages"
* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE goes top 3 with "Pepper," up 4*-3* and +26 spins
* THE NATIONAL go 10*-6* with "Tropic Morning News," up 48 spins
* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND go top 10, up 12*-9* with "Madman's Eyes" at +51 spins
* LOCAL NATIVES go top 15 with "Just Before The Morning," up 17*-15*
* THE HEAVY HEAVY enter the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Go Down River"
* DEPECHE MODE debut at 20* with "Ghosts Again"
* INHALER enters at 27* with "Love You Will Get You There"
* NOAH KAHAN enters at 28* with "Homesick"
* STEPHEN SANCHEZ debuts at 30* with "Evangeline"