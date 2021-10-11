Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley New #1; Metro Boomin Runner Up; Taylor Top 10; SZA 'Nobody' Top 15; Lizzo, Kid Laroi Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS takes over the top spot with "Flowers," up 3*-1* and is +1771 spins - getting there in just six weeks

* METRO BOOMIN is in the runner-up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, up 1225 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT now has two songs in the top 10 as "Lavender Haze" goes 11*-10* and is up 711 spins

* RAYE is nearing the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, up 1033 spins

* SZA goes top 15 with "Nobody Gets Me," up 16*-15*

* LIZZO vaults into the top 20, up 31*-17* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 3078 spins

* THE KID LAROI jumps into the top 20, up 25*-20* with "Love Again," up 1651 spins

* NIALL HORAN has the top debut at 32* with "Heaven," with 856 spins

* MIGUEL debuts at 35* with "Sure Thing," up 402 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE enters at 38* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 380 spins

Rhythmic: Uzi Vert New #1; SZA 'Bill' Top 3; Coi Leray Top 5; Tyga/Chris Brown Top 10

* LIL UZI VERT soars 5*-1* with "Just Wanna Rock" and is +779 spins

* SZA now has two in the top 5 as "Kill Bill" leaps 7*-3* and is +654 spins

* COI LERAY is top 5, up 6*-5* with "Players," up 417 spins

* TYGA & CHRIS BROWN go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Nasty," up 191 spins

* METRO BOOMIN vaults into the top 15, up 17*-12* with "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)," up 473 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 20, up 22*-14* with "Spin Bout U," up 1104 spins

* LIZZO scores an impressive debut at 25* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 956 spins

* CARSON LUEDERS debuts at 37* with "Toxic," featuring QUAVO

* PINKPANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE also debuts on the Rhythmic chart at 39* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2"

* GLORILLA debuts at 40* with "Internet Trolls"

Urban: Uzi Vert Lands Dual #1; Chris Brown Runner Up; Coco Jones Top 20

* LIL UZI VERT scores a chart topper at Urban as well as "Just Wanna Rock" leaps 2*-1* and is +697 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Under The Influence" and is +477 spins

* Inside the top 10, COI LERAY up 389 spins with "Players," up 10*-9*

* LOLA BROOKE, who is top 15 and up 15*-14* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, is up 369 spins

* COCO JONES goes top 20 is "I C U," up 21*-20* and +265 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE vault 36*-23* with "Spin Bout U" at +717 spins

* VEDO x CHRIS BROWN debut at 35* with "Do You Mind" at +407 spins

* GLORILLA debuts at 36* with "Internet Trolls"

* SO SUPA enters at 38* with "Nope"

* MONEYBAGG YO X GLORILLA enter at #40 with "On Wat U On"

Hot AC: Meghan New #1; Miley Runner Up; Sanchez Nearing Top 5; Gaga, Metro Boomin Rise

* MEGHAN TRAINOR takes over the top spot with "Made You Look," up 3*-1* and is +551 spins

* MILEY CYRUS is in the runner up with "Flowers," moving 5*-2* and +757 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ is nearing the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Until I Found You," and is +142 spins

* THE WEEKND is +260 spins with "Die For You," up 10*-9* and +280 spins

* LADY GAGA is up top 15, up 15*-13* with "Bloody Mary," up 468 spins

* METRO BOOMIN goes 20*-18* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +561 spins

* THE KID LAROI leaps 27*-21* with "Love Again," up 450 spins

* LIZZO vaults 36*-23* with "Special," featuring SZA and is +596 spins

* PINK has the top debut at 37* with "TRUSTFALL" at +217 spins

* CHRIS BROWN debuts at 40* with "Under The Influence"

Active Rock: Five Finger New #1; Disturbed Top 3; Linkin Park, Shinedown, Theory Top 10

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Welcome To The Circus," up 152 spins

* DISTURBED go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Bad Man," and are +99 spins

* LINKIN PARK vault into the top 10, up 17*-7* with "Lost" and are +673 spins

* SHINEDOWN goes top 10, up 12*-9* with "Dead Don't Die" and are +202 spins

* THEORY OF A DEADMAN enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Dinosaur"

* DAUGHTRY go top 15, up 19*-15* with "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), featuring LZZY HALE, up 174 spins

* I PREVAIL enter the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Deep End"

* PAPA ROACH go top 20, rising 25*-19* with "Cut The Line," up 120 spins

* THE HU debut at 36* with "This Is Mongol"

* OZZY OSBOURNE enters at 37* with "A Thousand Shades"

* HIGHLY SUSPECT debut at 38* with "Ice Cold"

Alternative: Weezer Holds Top Spot; Fall Out Boy Runner Up; Lovelytheband Top 5; Linkin Park, Chili Peppers Top 10

* WEEZER hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Records"

* FALL OUT BOY are the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "Love From The Other Side" at +258 spins

* LOVELYTHEBAND go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Sail Away"

* LINKIN PARK soar 18*-7* with "Lost" at +1074 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS go top 10, up 11*-10* with "The Drummer"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 15 with "Pepper," up 16*-15* and is +101 spins

* THE MOSS go top 20, up 21*-18* with "Insomnia"

* GORILLAZ go 23*-19* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN at +191 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS move 22*-20* with "Overrated"

* DEPECHE MODE score an impressive debut at 23* with "Ghosts Again," up 364 spins

* BEABADOOBEE debut at 36* with "The Perfect Pair"

* COLONY HOUSE enter at 40* with "Cannonballers"

Triple A: White Reaper New #1; Death Cab Top 3; The National Rise; Dave Matthews Top 10

* WHITE REAPER takes the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "Pages"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE goes top 3 with "Pepper," up 4*-3* and +26 spins

* THE NATIONAL go 10*-6* with "Tropic Morning News," up 48 spins

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND go top 10, up 12*-9* with "Madman's Eyes" at +51 spins

* LOCAL NATIVES go top 15 with "Just Before The Morning," up 17*-15*

* THE HEAVY HEAVY enter the top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Go Down River"

* DEPECHE MODE debut at 20* with "Ghosts Again"

* INHALER enters at 27* with "Love You Will Get You There"

* NOAH KAHAN enters at 28* with "Homesick"

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ debuts at 30* with "Evangeline"

« see more Net News