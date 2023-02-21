Radio Deal (Graphic: Philadelphia Union)

PHILADELPHIA UNION soccer will be airing on BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA this season. DAVE LENO and SHEANON WILLIAMS will call the games with JONATHAN YARDLEY, LISA ROMAN, former UNION player SÉBASTIEN LE TOUX, and UNION Dir./Digital and Content ADAM CANN also contributing. Matches that conflict with SIXERS or FLYERS coverage will stream on the station's app and website.

“We’re thrilled to partner with 97.5 THE FANATIC, a leader in PHILADELPHIA sports coverage,” said UNION President TIM MCDERMOTT. “They’re an integral part of the city’s sports ecosystem and will help us ignite passion with our existing fans and inspire a new audience.”

BEASLEY PHILADELPHIA VP/Market Mgr. JOE BELL added, “With soccer and the UNION experience unprecedented growth in the area, we are excited to add UNION play by play to our FANATIC team of the SIXERS, FLYERS, and TEMPLE. #DOOP.”

