iHEARTRADIO promos again led the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the seventh week of 2023 (FEBRUARY 13-19), with PROGRESSIVE remaining the paid advertising leader. iHEART also took another slot in the top 10 with promos for the "UNPACKING THE TOOLBOX" podcast.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 85069 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 51328)

3. UPSIDE (#5; 43624)

4. BABBEL (#3; 39572)

5. UNPACKING THE TOOLBOX PODCAST (--; 34535)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 32681)

7. GRAINGER (#10; 30817)

8. MATTRESS FIRM (#16; 30636)

9. THE HOME DEPOT (#62; 29778)

10. INDEED (#6; 29158)

