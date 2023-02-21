-
iHeartRadio Promos, Progressive Spots Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For February 13-19
by Perry Michael Simon
February 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTRADIO promos again led the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the seventh week of 2023 (FEBRUARY 13-19), with PROGRESSIVE remaining the paid advertising leader. iHEART also took another slot in the top 10 with promos for the "UNPACKING THE TOOLBOX" podcast.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 85069 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 51328)
3. UPSIDE (#5; 43624)
4. BABBEL (#3; 39572)
5. UNPACKING THE TOOLBOX PODCAST (--; 34535)
6. ZIPRECRUITER (#4; 32681)
7. GRAINGER (#10; 30817)
8. MATTRESS FIRM (#16; 30636)
9. THE HOME DEPOT (#62; 29778)
10. INDEED (#6; 29158)