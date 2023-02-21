Jewel (Photo: Brendan Walter)

Singer/songwriter JEWEL is partnering with NOAH ROBINSON to launch a mental health platform, INNERWORLD. JEWEL will serve as Chief Strategy Officer, with ROBINSON as CEO. The platform offers on-demand peer-to-peer support groups with trained guides in the metaverse on a freemium basis, using the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy process championed by ROBINSON's mentor Dr. AARON BECK.

ROBINSON said, “When I was 13, I realized I was gay and the idea of coming out was very overwhelming, which caused me to become severely depressed and anxious. I went to therapy but it didn't help. What did help was an anonymous, online game where I became an avatar. This game was designed for me to escape, and I spent my teenage years avoiding reality. But I also found a community and eventually came out to them. The acceptance I experienced empowered me to come out in the real world, and I wondered if we could build a virtual world that was designed to help people with their mental health issues from the start. I pursued a PhD at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and founded Innerworld to build this idea into a scalable platform. When I met JEWEL, I was blown away by the peer support program she’d developed over the past 21 years. With JEWEL as our Chief Strategy Officer, I believe INNERWORLD can help millions of people.”

JEWEL said, “When I found INNERWORLD, I knew it was an incredible solution to our mental health crisis. We need millions of more therapists in the world to help everyone who needs it. It’s simply not possible and with today’s mental health crisis, we are beyond the luxury of merely raising awareness around mental health. We must turn to safe, affordable, scalable and proven tools to help everyone who needs it. The time for talking about the problem is over–we need solutions. That’s why I am a proud Co-Founder of INNERWORLD.”

