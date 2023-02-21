-
SiriusXM Podcast Network Tops Edison Research Q3-Q4 2022 Top Podcast Network Ranker
by Perry Michael Simon
February 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH's list of the top podcast networks for third and fourth quarter 2022 based on total network reach among weekly podcast listeners aged 13+ is led by SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK, with SPOTIFY and iHEARTRADIO next.
The ranker:
1. SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK
2. SPOTIFY
3. iHEARTRADIO
4. WONDERY/AUDIBLE/AMAZON MUSIC
5. AUDIOBOOM
6. THE NEW YORK TIMES
7. NPR
8. AUDACY
9. ACAST CREATOR NETWORK
10. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK