Top Networks Ranked

EDISON RESEARCH's list of the top podcast networks for third and fourth quarter 2022 based on total network reach among weekly podcast listeners aged 13+ is led by SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK, with SPOTIFY and iHEARTRADIO next.

The ranker:

1. SIRIUSXM PODCAST NETWORK

2. SPOTIFY

3. iHEARTRADIO

4. WONDERY/AUDIBLE/AMAZON MUSIC

5. AUDIOBOOM

6. THE NEW YORK TIMES

7. NPR

8. AUDACY

9. ACAST CREATOR NETWORK

10. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

« see more Net News