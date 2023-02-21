DJ Tremble And Engdahl

SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WVYB (103.3 THE VIBE)/DAYTONA BEACH has promoted morning host DJ TREMBLE to VP/Programming for the company. He will continue to host mornings at the station.

In addition, former RED WOLF BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WWRX (JAMMIN 107.7)/NEW LONDON, CT morning host ALYSSA ENGDAHL (a/k/a "PEBBLES") will be joining THE VIBE as DJ TREMBLE's co-host on "THE MORNING VIBE," beginning at the end of FEBRUARY.

« see more Net News