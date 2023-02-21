Smith

BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS has promoted National Director/Promotion ALLISON SMITH to VP/Promotion. SMITH, based in CHICAGO, has been with BMLG since 2019; Prior to BMLG, SMITH previously spent 13 years at VIRGIN/CAPITOL RECORDS as Midwest Regional Director Of Promotion.

"The world of rock music requires a very specialized executive that must know how to maneuver through its unique landscape to achieve success,” shared BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman & CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "What ALLISON SMITH and HEATHER LUKE do every day is extraordinary as they know the path that very few others do. It is with great pride that we announce and acknowledge this much deserved recognition of a job being extremely well done."

GM HEATHER LUKE added, "We're so proud to have ALLISON step into her new role with us. "She has an excellent track record in developing and breaking new artists. Her passion, hard work, and leadership have been instrumental in building our rock roster here at BMJV."

"Four years ago, I had the opportunity to join the amazing team at BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS, and I am thrilled to add VP to my new responsibilities," said SMITH. "Under the amazing leadership of SCOTT BORCHETTA, HEATHER LUKE, JOHN VARVATOS, and MIKE RITTBERG, we have become a force in the industry. Being a part of our small but mighty team, developing incredible artists is a privilege and a dream come true."

