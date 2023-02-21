Chase

AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT)/HOUSTON Brand Mgr. MELISSA CHASE has been promoted to VP/Programming, overseeing MIX, THE SPOT, and Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL) along with strategy and promotions for the entire cluster, which also includes Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610), Sports Gambling KIKK-A (THE BET HOUSTON), and Spanish Hits KLOL (MEGA 101). CHASE joined the stations in 2021 after 12 years with SUMMITMEDIA and COX MEDIA GROUP.

“In just over a year, MELISSA has proven herself to be critical to our organization, and has earned an expanded role,” said SVP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER. “Her ability to develop and execute a strategic plan, as well as her creativity, positivity and leadership make her the perfect person to lead our programming team moving forward. Under her leadership, I believe we will see more synergy between the brands, which will help all of us to rise. Her ability to work with sales to create custom marketing promotions for our clients that are also of value to the listener is a strength we can maximize moving forward.”

“We have an amazing team of talent at AUDACY HOUSTON that I am grateful to work with each day,” said CHASE. “Thank you so much to (EVP/Programming) JEFF SOTTOLANO and (SVP/Programming) DAVE RICHARDS, who motivate us to grow radio as an experience of creativity, community and innovation. I am so grateful to expand this role under my market manager SARAH FRAZIER, who continues to inspire our entire team every day with her infectious positivity and leadership.”

