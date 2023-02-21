Starts Today

A new podcast from SONY MUSIC's SOMETHIN’ ELSE is focused on rounding up the latest social media topics. "THE SOCIAL DOSE" is hosted by actor MICHAEL JUDSON BERRY and comedian PARIS NICHOLSON and will post three times per week starting TODAY (2/21).

“We are so excited to become the new go-to destination for roundups of all the best news, gossip, insights, and plain ole’ beef”, said JUDSON BERRY and NICHOLSON in unison. “We like to think of THE SOCIAL DOSE like our listeners favorite daytime talk show, but for all things social! We can’t wait to get started.”

« see more Net News