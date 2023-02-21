Franzke, McCarthy

The PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES have confirmed that radio play-by-play announcer SCOTT FRANZKE and television voice TOM MCCARTHY have been signed to multi-year contracts to continue calling PHILLIES games. FRANZKE joined the PHILLIES in 2006 and took over as lead play-by-play voice the next year; MCCARTHY has been the PHILLIES' TV announcer since 2009 and has served two stints with the club over 21 years, separated by two years with the NEW YORK METS.

This season, KEVIN STOCKER will be back to serve as radio analyst for games not handled by LARRY ANDERSEN, who will call most home games; former TV field reporter GREGG MURPHY will host radio pregame and post-game shows. STOCKER was part of an analyst rotation last season that included three other former PHILLIES players, MICHAEL BOURN, CHAD DURBIN, and ERIK KRATZ, taking ANDERSEN's place on road games.

“With TOM and SCOTT, it’s the familiarity of their voices, their extensive knowledge of the PHILLIES and their passion for the game that made these extensions an easy decision,” said PHILLIES EVP DAVID BUCK. “We look forward to each of them bringing our fans along for this exciting journey through the 2023 season and beyond.”

“I am thrilled to be back for the foreseeable future and get this season started during one of the most anticipated years we’ve had in a long time,” said MCCARTHY. “The connection we make with our players and fans through our broadcast coverage is what makes this job so rewarding.”

“My family and I are very excited to be a continuing part of this organization and the PHILADELPHIA community,” said FRANZKE. “The team on the field is obviously on the rise and the team in our broadcast booth is second to none.”

“I’m very grateful to the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES for my expanded role in the broadcast booth and the opportunity to work alongside a group of broadcasters who are the best in the business,” said STOCKER. “They love to bring PHILLIES baseball to the fans, and I am truly honored to be a part of it.”

