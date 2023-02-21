Scotto, Smulyan

FOX O&O WNYW-TV (FOX 5)/NEW YORK personality ROSANNA SCOTTO will present FOX TELEVISION STATIONS CEO JACK ABERNETHY with the GOLDEN MIKE AWARD and EMMIS Chairman JEFF SMULYAN will present the EDWARD F. MCLAUGHLIN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to former FCC Chairman RICHARD E. WILEY at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA GOLDEN MIKE AWARD gala on MARCH 6th at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK. In addition, Country artist FRANK RAY will perform at the event, which will be hosted by HEARST TELEVISION "MATTER OF FACT" host and former CNN and MSNBC anchor SOLEDAD O'BRIEN.

“We’re delighted to have such prestigious presenters at this year’s GOLDEN MIKE AWARD dinner,” said FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “We’re looking forward to ROSANNA and JEFF’s contributions to our program and thank them for lending us their time and talent, as broadcasters come together to honor JACK and DICK.”

FOUNDATION Pres. TIM MCCARTHY added, “The GOLDEN MIKE AWARD gala is one of our biggest fundraisers. We’ve seen an incredible uptick in requests for aid, and we thank everyone who has bought a table or ticket. The funds allow the FOUNDATION to continue providing aid to hard-working individuals in our industry who have fallen on very challenging times due to illness or disaster.”

Find out more and reserve a seat or table at (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

