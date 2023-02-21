Rocking Stadiums & Arenas

GUNS N' ROSES are returning to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by LIVE NATION. Throughout the Summer and Fall, they will be headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas starting on JUNE 5th in TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and will continue across EUROPE through JULY 22nd, finishing in ATHENS, GREECE.

The band will start their NORTH AMERICAN part of the tour on SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th in MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA and will visit historic venues across the U.S. such as FENWAY PARK in BOSTON, MA on AUGUST 21st and WRIGLEY FIELD in CHICAGO, IL on AUGUST 24th. The tour will conclude in VANCOUVER, BC on MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th.

Tickets go on sale for all dates on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th at 10a local time at gunsnroses.com.

« see more Net News