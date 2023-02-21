Johnson

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE recording artist CODY JOHNSON will take over middays on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for the month of MARCH. JOHNSON will share personal stories, his unique perspective on Country music and more. He can be heard weekdays from 10a – 2p (PT) beginning MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27th through FRIDAY, MARCH 24th.

