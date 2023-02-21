A Matter Of Timing

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON is moving two of its benchmark reports to new times, shaking up its news wheel and reducing the number of commercial breaks in each hour.

Starting MONDAY (2/27), sports, which had aired at :15 and :45, will move to :25 and :55, while money and business reports, heard until now at :25 and :55, will move to :10 and :40. Traffic and weather continue "on the 8s."

Dir./News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER, writing at the WTOP website about the changes, said, "Ultimately, our goal with these changes is to do a better job for you.... We talk internally at WTOP about treating listeners like members of our family. To me, part of that is being transparent and upfront, which shows a level of respect. That is why we wanted to let you know about the sports and money news changes before they hit the air next week. My hope is that even if you don’t agree with them, you appreciate the heads-up and, in time, you come to like the benefits."

