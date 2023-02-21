CRS App Now Available

The mobile app for this year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR is available now for download at the APP STORE and GOOGLE PLAY. Available for both iPHONE and ANDROID devices, the app allows attendees the opportunity to access an expanded agenda, session descriptions, speaker bios, a list of performing artists as well as integrated calendar upgrades, a live Q&A, and the latest event news. Additionally, users can customize their own CRS schedule, rate panels, and share updates and reviews on their social media profiles.

CRS 2023 is set for MARCH 13-15 at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Registration is open and available here.

« see more Net News